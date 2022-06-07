Derek Carr Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, the Raiders brought in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, veteran quarterback Derek Carr commented on this potential pairing.

When asked if Kaepernick would be potentially welcomed in the Raiders' locker room, Carr responded, "We'd get along great."

This response from Carr should shut down the idea that he wouldn't be open to sharing the quarterback room with Kaepernick.

Besides, the Raiders already showed their commitment to Carr by giving him a three-year, $121.5 million extension this offseason.

As for the Raiders front office's interest in Kaepernick, a deal isn't imminent at this time.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, however, has said a lot of positive things to say about Kaepernick in the past.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League," Davis said. "I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms. I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being.”

The Raiders could potentially sign Kaepernick to compete with backup quarterbacks such as Chase Garbers, Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham.