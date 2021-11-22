The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Derek Carr Has A Simple Message Amid Losing Streak

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After a 5-2 start, the Las Vegas Raiders have lost three in a row. Quarterback Derek Carr is making sure to shoulder much of the blame.

Yesterday, Carr completed 19-of-27 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s thrown just four touchdowns along with four interceptions during the Raiders’ three-game losing streak.

While Carr is certainly not the only person to blame for Vegas’ recent struggles, the veteran quarterback took full responsibility when speaking with reporters following Sunday’s loss.

His message? Put it all on me.

Going into their Week 8 bye, the Raiders were 5-2 and could legitimately think about competing for the AFC West title. Now, after losses to the Giants, Chiefs and Bengals, they are back at .500 and are falling behind in the conference Wild Card race.

Carr and his teammates don’t have much time to pout though. They have only three more days until they play again on Thanksgiving against the NFC East-leading Cowboys.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on CBS and NFL Network.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.