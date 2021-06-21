Derek Carr Names Key To The Raiders Moving Forward

Despite a solid 2020 season, the Las Vegas Raiders went 8-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs. As he heads into a critical eighth year as the team’s starter, Derek Carr has an idea of what it’ll take to get the Raiders over the hump.

In a recent interview, Carr stated that the Raiders need to reach a “championship effort” in order to move forward. “Championship effort” and “championship finishing” are the words he used repeatedly, and he feels that if the Raiders can reach that, they’ll get to where they want to go.

“There’s a certain level of championship effort we need to get to,” Carr said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There’s a certain level of championship finishing that we have to do. If we can do that, I believe the sky is the limit for us.”

Offense was the least of the Raiders’ problems in 2020. Carr had career-highs in passing yards, completion percentage and passer rating while leading the team to a top-10 offense.

The defense was the unit that really let the team down.

Let's gooooooo! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 21, 2021

In 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders gave up 478 points – third-most in the league. It was the most points allowed in franchise history, and the second time in three years that the Raiders defense set a record for defensive futility.

Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot Derek Carr can do to fix the team’s defense. He’ll have to just keep taking care of his own business and hope that Jon Gruden help can fix the other side.

Will the Raiders be better or worse in 2021?