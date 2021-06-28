Derek Carr Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Henry Ruggs

The Las Vegas Raiders spent their No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Henry Ruggs for a reason. They expect him to be a future superstar.

Ruggs didn’t get off to the best start during his rookie campaign, though. The speedster caught just 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders want more out of the talented wideout. A normal off-season should help.

Ruggs didn’t receive the typical rookie regimen last year. Teams had to adjust in the midst of the pandemic, which drastically impacted schedules for rookies.

With a normal off-season this year, Ruggs has been able to undergo typical NFL training and teaching. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thinks that will make a big difference for the second-year wideout.

“Even what he did last year, with no OTAs, was impressive,” Carr said of Ruggs, via Saturday Down South. “Maybe he didn’t have a breakout season, a 1,000-yard season, or anything like that. But things he did for us in certain moments, it was impressive. So now he knows the offense, he knows the quarterback, he knows who’s around him, all those things. He’s working with me after practice. I’m very excited for Henry. Now he’s gotta go do it.”

Henry Ruggs has what it takes to be the NFL’s next superstar wide receiver. He’s fast, has good-enough hands and is entering his second NFL seasons.

The Raiders would love to see Ruggs take the next step forward this upcoming season.