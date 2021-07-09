Derek Carr Responds To Tom Brady’s Free Agency Comment

Tom Brady had the NFL world buzzing over the comments he made on HBO’s The Shop earlier this year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t hold back when talking about his experience as a free agent.

“There was a story – in free agency, one of the teams, they were interested, and all of a sudden, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf***er? Are you serious?'”

NFL fans started doing research in hope of finding out who that quarterback Brady was talking about could be. One of the names that kept coming up was Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carr, however, doesn’t believe Brady was talking about him. The Pro Bowl quarterback shared his thoughts on this situation during an appearance on Brother from Another.

“From what I know, it wasn’t me, which is good,” Carr said. “And if it was, I’ve gotten in enough trouble trying to challenge people to fights. But as a man, Tom, I know you got the rings, but if it’s not me then we’re good. What I heard, it wasn’t me, and so I’m good with that.”

When asked who he received this information from, Carr said “I can’t give away my sources.”

Carr sounds fairly confident that Brady wasn’t trash talking him while on The Shop.

It’s highly unlikely that Brady will reveal who he was referring to as long as he’s still in the league. That being said, NFL fans should be able to cross Carr off their list of suspects.