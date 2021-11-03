Derek Carr Reveals Final Text Message From Henry Ruggs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed the media this Wednesday just like he does every week. This time around, however, the focus was on his former teammate, Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a Tuesday morning car crash which took the life of a 23-year-old woman. According to reporter Katelyn Newberg, Ruggs was traveling 156 miles per hour two seconds before the crash, and his car was going 127 miles per hour when the airbags deployed.

While speaking to the media this afternoon, Carr revealed that he received a text message from Ruggs just a few hours before this tragic accident occurred.

“He literally texted me at midnight a golf swing, hit me and Hunter [Renfrow], ‘How’s my swing look? You guys need to help me’ And just seeing that and then getting the news when we woke up, I just … I don’t even know how I’m supposed to handle that,” Carr said.

Raiders QB Derek Carr said Ruggs texted him and Hunter Renfrow at midnight asking for golf swing tips, then he woke up to the news of the crash. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation 🎥 @raiders pic.twitter.com/ra4HHZVr9x — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 3, 2021

Carr also told reporters that he was heartbroken when he discovered the tragic details of Tuesday’s accident.

“My emotions have been on a roller coaster, so to speak, this year,” Carr added, via The Athletic. “My heart goes out so much … to the family, to all the families involved. No one ever wants to see this, whether it’s a football player or not, you never want to see something like this happen. It broke my wife and I’s heart, honestly. We talked about it a little bit, but I can only talk about it so much.”

The Raiders will be playing with heavy hearts this Sunday against the New York Giants.