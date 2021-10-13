Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr got straight to the point during his media session and didn’t shy away from talking about his now former head coach. Although he didn’t mention the misogynistic and homophobic emails sent by Gruden that led to Monday resignation specifically, the Raiders quarterback did say that he “hated the action” that started the controversy.

Even so, Carr shared that he still loves Gruden.

“I hate the action, but I love the person,” Carr said of his former head coach Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Carr expanded upon his point, saying that he was dealing with wide-ranging emotions this week. He again mentioned that he still loves Gruden, but also recognizes that actions have consequences and that what the 58-year-old sent in numerous emails over a seven-year period was wrong.

“It’s hard because I love the man so much,” Carr added, per Levi Damien of The Raiders Wire. “I have family members that have done things… I think more than anything coach needs people to love him… but at the same time what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.”

It’s not surprising to see Carr feel so conflicted over the situation that’s currently playing out in Las Vegas. Gruden was the organization’s longest tenured head coach since he’s been the starting quarterback and the two had obviously developed a strong relationship over the last three-plus years.

With Gruden on his way out, Carr will now play for his fifth head coach in eight years under interim leader Rich Bisaccia. The Raiders will likely make a new hire for the position in the offseason as well, leaving the 30-year-old quarterback with yet another relationship to build.

Carr made some strong statements on Wednesday about leading Las Vegas no matter who was in charge on the sidelines, but he’ll need his next head coach to stick around for a little while longer if the Raiders want to have any sort of prolonged success.