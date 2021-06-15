Derek Carr Reveals Why He Never Asked For A Trade

Several quarterbacks have been mentioned in trade talks this offseason, such as Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Though it’s unclear what his trade market would even look like, Derek Carr discussed his future in Las Vegas this week.

Unlike other quarterbacks, Carr has not requested a trade at any point in his NFL career. Things could change in the future, but the former second-round pick doesn’t believe he’ll ever want to leave the Raiders.

“I want to do it [win] here. I don’t want to do it anywhere else,” Carr said. “I would probably quit football if I had to play somewhere else. I’m a Raider.”

Raiders fans have to be pleased with those comments from Carr. Despite the lack of team success, the Pro Bowl quarterback wants to remain part of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Even though Las Vegas failed to reach the playoffs in 2020, Carr put up great numbers last fall.

Carr completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He showcased his toughness in December, as he played through a groin injury.

With another year in Jon Gruden’s system, Carr could take his game to the next level this upcoming season. However, he won’t be able to do it alone. He’ll need young receivers like Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III to step up.

Carr and the Raiders will start the 2021 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens.