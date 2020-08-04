Derek Carr Says Decision On 2020 NFL Season Was Easy

Over the past two weeks, players from around the NFL have made the difficult decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

The New England Patriots have been the hardest hit team so far, with eight players opting out. Meanwhile, big names like New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams opted out as well.

With players opting out, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was asked if he plans to opt out. Carr made it clear when the 2020 season kicks off, he’ll be on the field.

“I did not and I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a lot to prove to the team. I’m tired of being disrespected. There is no question I was going to play this year,” Carr told reporters.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr on potentially opting out: "I did not. I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a lot to prove to the team. I'm tired of being disrespected. There is no question I was going to play this year." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 4, 2020

Carr completed one of his best statistical seasons as a professional during the 2019 season. He set career highs in completion percentage, passing yards and passer rating.

Despite a stellar season, analysts from around the league suggested the Raiders should look to draft a quarterback near the top of the 2020 NFL draft. Head coach Jon Gruden and company elected not to do so.

However, the team did add former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota to be Carr’s backup for the upcoming season.

We’ll have to wait and see how Carr and the Raiders do in their first season in Las Vegas.