Look: Derek Carr's Second Half Stats Were Abysmal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had one of the worst performances of his career on Thursday night. He completed just 55.0 percent of his pass attempts for 137 yards with two interceptions.

Carr's struggles were on full display in the second half against the Rams.

Though it sounds too awful to be true, Carr had just 11 passing yards in the second half of Thursday's game.

It doesn't end there for Carr.

Believe it or not, Carr had a 0.0 passer rating in the second half.

"Derek Carr had a 0.0 passer rating in second half tonight," Josh Dubow said. "Only other #Raiders QB in last 30 years with a 0.0 passer rating in 2nd half was Jason Campbell in 35-3 loss to Steelers in 2010."

The Raiders don't want to see performances like this from Carr, especially when they're paying him over $40 million per season.

Carr will try to have a bounce-back performance on Dec. 18 against the Patriots.