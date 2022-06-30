Derek Carr Uses 1 Word To Describe Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Raiders fans are going to be very excited about what Derek Carr had to say about new head coach Josh McDaniels this week.

McDaniels was brought in by the Raiders to replace Jon Gruden, who infamously lost his job during the season last year.

Carr is clearly excited about the decision. He thinks McDaniels is a "genius," especially on the offensive side of the football.

“The depth of the conversations that we’re having is encouraging,” Carr told Phil Perry, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s fun for me. The best part of my game has always been the mental side. And that’s how Josh is. He’s a genius when it comes to scheming things up and teaching his system and getting the best out of his players.”

Better yet, Carr feels like he's become a better quarterback since he began working with McDaniels.

Is an MVP year in line for the Las Vegas quarterback?

“I feel like a better football player,” Carr said of his time with McDaniels. “And I’ve had a lot of great coaches. He’s come in, he’s seen those things, ‘Wow, that’s awesome. What about this, too? What about this here?’ It’s helping me grow. It’s been really fun to be around him.”

There's plenty to be excited about in Vegas ahead of the 2022 season.