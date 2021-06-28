Derek Carr Was Asked About Possible Davante Adams Reunion

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is already recruiting Green Bay Packers superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

Believe it or not, Carr and Adams were teammates when they played at Fresno State. They spent two seasons together and put up gaudy numbers for the Bulldogs. Is a Carr-Adams reunion in the future? The Raiders quarterback is starting to make his case.

Carr is well aware of what’s going on in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t showed up to the Packers’ off-season practices. And it’s plausible Adams is growing frustrated.

The superstar wide receiver’s contract expires at the end of this upcoming season. Carr would love his former teammate to come and join him in Vegas.

“I’ve learned in this business you never shut a door on anything,” Carr said of a potential reunion with Adams, via Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s obviously the best receiver — everybody says one of the best, he’s the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He’s been one of my best friends since we were in college. I love the guy. “I would always welcome [playing] with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven’t seen yet. And I’m always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. So when that time comes, it will be a full-court press.”

It sounds like the Raiders are already committed to persuading Davante Adams to come to Vegas.

The Raiders have been in need of a superstar wideout these past few years. And Adams is one of the best.

Derek Carr and Adams played college ball together. Will they end up playing together at the professional level? We’ll have to wait to find out.