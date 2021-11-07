DeSean Jackson Reportedly Decides On His Next Team

Just a few days ago, the Los Angeles Rams released veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson – leaving him in need of a new home.

It didn’t take long for a new landing spot to emerge, though. Jackson, 34, reportedly had a virtual meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders just over 24 hours ago.

Apparently everything went well on the call. The veteran wide receiver is reportedly signing a deal with the Raiders to leave one NFC contender for another in the AFC.

NFL insider Josina Anderson said she received a text from Jackson telling her he’s going to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

I just got a text from free agent WR DeSean Jackson telling me he is going to the #Raiders. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 7, 2021

The signing makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who were in need of a deep-threat wide receiver.

Earlier this week, the team released former first-round pick Henry Ruggs after he was involved in a tragic accident.

Ruggs faces two felony charges for a car crash he was involved in which killed a 23-year-old woman. The former Raiders receiver was driving 156 mph before the crash. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

With Ruggs gone, Jackson could step in and offer immediate help for quarterback Derek Carr.

Las Vegas lost a stunner to the New York Giants this on Sunday, but is still in playoff contention.