DeSean Jackson Reportedly Spoke With 1 NFL Team Today

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson before a game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Veteran wideout DeSean Jackson is in need of a new home. A potential landing spot has emerged.

The Los Angeles Rams released Jackson after they failed to find a trade partner ahead of the deadline. Jackson, 34, is now a free agent and would like to find a new team to play for the rest of this season. Insert the Raiders.

Jackson reportedly had a zoom call with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. If he wants to head out to the AFC West contender, he can sign with them as early as Monday.

Right now, it’s unclear if the Raiders are atop Jackson’s list, though.

As pointed out by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are just one of seven teams gunning after Jackson.

In other words, Vegas has plenty of competition.

The Raiders are in the market for a speedy wide receiver. They released former first-round pick Henry Ruggs earlier this week.

Ruggs faces two felony charges for a car crash he was involved in which killed a 23-year-old woman. The former Raiders receiver was driving 156 mph before the crash. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

DeSean Jackson, meanwhile, would be a solid replacement for the Raiders. Despite his age, he’s still capable of providing explosive plays.

The veteran wideout should make a decision at some point next week regarding his future.

