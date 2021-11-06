DeSean Jackson Reportedly Spoke With 1 NFL Team Today

Veteran wideout DeSean Jackson is in need of a new home. A potential landing spot has emerged.

The Los Angeles Rams released Jackson after they failed to find a trade partner ahead of the deadline. Jackson, 34, is now a free agent and would like to find a new team to play for the rest of this season. Insert the Raiders.

Jackson reportedly had a zoom call with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. If he wants to head out to the AFC West contender, he can sign with them as early as Monday.

Right now, it’s unclear if the Raiders are atop Jackson’s list, though.

Free-agent WR DeSean Jackson had a zoom call today with Raiders officials. He could sign with the team as early as Monday–but nothing has been decided yet. @BallySports — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 6, 2021

As pointed out by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are just one of seven teams gunning after Jackson.

In other words, Vegas has plenty of competition.

That’s one of the seven teams in on Jackson. He has a few zooms and calls set up in lieu of visits. https://t.co/dtwJCze4Up — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2021

The Raiders are in the market for a speedy wide receiver. They released former first-round pick Henry Ruggs earlier this week.

Ruggs faces two felony charges for a car crash he was involved in which killed a 23-year-old woman. The former Raiders receiver was driving 156 mph before the crash. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

DeSean Jackson, meanwhile, would be a solid replacement for the Raiders. Despite his age, he’s still capable of providing explosive plays.

The veteran wideout should make a decision at some point next week regarding his future.