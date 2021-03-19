Details Emerge Of Kenyan Drake’s New Contract With Las Vegas Raiders

After enjoying a career-year with the Arizona Cardinals, running back Kenyan Drake is heading to his third team in three years by joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Drake is getting a pretty penny for his services. It’s a two-year deal worth $11 million that pays $3 million in 2021, $8 million in 2022 and includes a $5.5 million roster bonus next year.

Pelissero praised the contract as “a creative way to keep cap, and cash, down this year”. He noted that Drake can earn up to $14.5 million with added contract incentives.

No doubt the Raiders believe that they have a two-headed monster at running back with Drake and Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs. The two ex-Alabama stars might be the best backfield tandem Jon Gruden has had since his Tampa Bay days.

It’s a lot of money for a running back in this day and age. But the former Cardinals starter certainly earned it.

Kenyan Drake had a career-high 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2020. He has recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the past three seasons between the Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

Drake was a third-round pick by the Dolphins out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft. After receiving limited touches as a rookie, he started giving the Dolphins some quality football in 2017 and 2018.

He was traded to the Cardinals midway through the 2019 NFL season and promptly gave them 110 rushing yards in his debut for them.

After what he’s done so far, it will be interesting to see what he can do in Vegas.