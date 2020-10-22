Details Emerging From Situation With Raiders OT Trent Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with a COVID-19 problem in their locker room following a positive test result for star OT Trent Brown.

On Thursday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed new details into how the Raiders are handling the situation. Per the report, Brown is currently asymptomatic for the dangerous virus.

However, that didn’t stop the team from sending the entire offensive line room home as a precaution. Apparently, members of the offensive line were caught on camera congregating together without wearing masks. Pelissero revealed that the team is remaining isolated while the NFL and NFLPA “sort out the situation.”

As of writing though, the Raiders’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still on. But Trent Brown will not be eligible to play in that game.

#Raiders RT Trent Brown is asymptomatic after his positive COVID-19 test, I'm told. But some teammates remain isolated as the NFL and NFLPA sort out the situation. Sunday's game against the #Bucs is on as scheduled. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/T7nGAgXeY8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020

The NFL and NFLPA are reportedly launching a review into the situation with COVID-19 at the Raiders facility. Brown is not the first player to land on the COVID-19 list, as rookie cornerback Damon Arnette wound up there earlier this week.

Pelissero had some additional revelations about Brown, such as there being “gaps” in the contact tracing data he provided. There is reportedly evidence that Brown did not consistently use his tracking device.

All in all, it’s a bad look for the Raiders and a worse one for Brown.

With Las Vegas trying to make a playoff run in this crazy season, losing key contributors for any game is something they cannot afford.