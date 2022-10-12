Details Have Emerged From The Charges Against Davante Adams

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for his shove of a cameraman in Kansas City Monday night.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adams' charge is a city ordinance violation, which is less severe than a state misdemeanor assault charge.

"It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both," Rapoport wrote.

If we had to bet, Adams will pay as much as he needs to to avoid any jail time. It seems highly unlikely the Pro Bowl wideout would ever be behind bars at any point.

Adams has apologized for shoving the cameraman as he left the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now that the charge is out of the way, Adams has to wait to see if he will be punished by the NFL. A suspension could be forthcoming, though the league has time to decide with the Raiders on a bye this week.