Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Loves Pulling For

Erin Andrews gets the opportunity to interact with NFL head coaches on a daily basis in her role as a reporter for FOX Sports. As a result, she’s often able to get a unique insight on who those coaches are on a deeper level.

In 2021, one individual stood out to Andrews in particular: interim Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Following Las Vegas’ elimination from the playoffs over the weekend, Bisaccia took the time to write each and every one of his players a personal letter, thanking them for their hard work during the season. Actions like those have endeared the Raiders interim head coach to many around the league in 2021, including Andrews.

“Really easy pulling for this guy. Really easy!” Andrews wrote of Bisaccia on Twitter Monday.

Andrew isn’t alone in her opinion of Bisaccia. Quarterback Derek Carr, one of the most important leaders on the Raiders, also recognized the kind of person his interim head coach was over the course of the season.

He made clear that he wants Bisaccia back in charge in Las Vegas in 2022.

“People listen to him,” Carr said of Bisaccia after the Raiders were eliminated from thee playoffs, per Mick Akers. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him. All of those things will be decision I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. I think with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, that staff, kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about. We’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen.”

Bisaccia is certainly deserving of another year as the Raiders head coach. After taking over for Jon Gruden, the former special teams coordinator went 7-5 at the helm and led Las Vegas into the playoffs.

Bisaccia clearly earned the respect of his players, which isn’t easy to do at the NFL level. The Raiders may decide to hit the restart button after a tumultuous 2021 season, but would be wise to at least consider sticking by the coach that maneuvered through the muck this year.