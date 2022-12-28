Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady.

Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.

Given that connection, plus the fact the Raiders and owner Mark Davis love splashy moves, it's no surprise that people are speculating about Brady going to Sin City.

"Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders? Feels like the stars are aligning for that to happen in 2023, if Brady doesn't retire," said FOX Sports' Henry McKenna.

"Raiders certainly are an intriguing landing spot for Tom Brady in 2023," said Jordan Moore of The Athletic. "A ton of offensive weapons, good run game, solid defense, familiar coach/OC, new bachelor in Vegas is never a bad thing, very close with Dana White, was rumored to be a landing spot back on 2020."

"Seeing Tom Brady in a Raiders uniform is gonna make me physically sick. But Brady running his career long offense with Davante, Waller, Renfrow, and Jacobs might produce something special for one year," one Raiders fan admitted.

"McDaniels officially benches Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. In all likelihood, the Raiders are done with Carr and will be in the QB market this offseason. Let the Tom Brady rumors fly," added Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Brady has said recently he will consider all options this offseason: re-signing with Tampa Bay, going elsewhere or retiring for good this time.

The Raiders would make a lot of sense if Brady opts for that second choice.