Fantasy Football Owners Are Furious With Josh Jacobs

You would think fantasy football managers would be happy with Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs this afternoon.

After all, Jacobs is active for Las Vegas after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. It is the first round of the fantasy playoffs for most leagues, and anyone who has Jacobs rostered should feel good about having him back in the lineup.

At least, they should feel good in theory. Many fantasy managers are angry with Jacobs after he trolled them on Instagram earlier today.

Jacobs posted a caption on his IG story saying he would not be playing. A subsequent story referenced ” a lot of hot fantasy owners” and included a miniature-sized message delivering a middle finger to the fantasy GMs.

#Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs is active today, but he posted on his Instagram story that he’s not playing. And he included a message to your fantasy team on the bottom. pic.twitter.com/0bx8zpFWBV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2020

Jacobs posted this message while the 1 p.m. games were being played, so that at least eliminated a lot of people potentially benching him when they saw the fake update.

Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs appears to have been joking with the fantasy community and is now going through pre-game warmups. https://t.co/12HDqwxIii — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

We’ll see if Jacobs can soothe fantasy owners’ hurt feelings with a good performance against the Colts this afternoon.