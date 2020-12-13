The Spun

Fantasy Football Owners Are Furious With Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs runs with the ball for the Raiders.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

You would think fantasy football managers would be happy with Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs this afternoon.

After all, Jacobs is active for Las Vegas after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. It is the first round of the fantasy playoffs for most leagues, and anyone who has Jacobs rostered should feel good about having him back in the lineup.

At least, they should feel good in theory. Many fantasy managers are angry with Jacobs after he trolled them on Instagram earlier today.

Jacobs posted a caption on his IG story saying he would not be playing. A subsequent story referenced ” a lot of hot fantasy owners” and included a miniature-sized message delivering a middle finger to the fantasy GMs.

Jacobs posted this message while the 1 p.m. games were being played, so that at least eliminated a lot of people potentially benching him when they saw the fake update.

We’ll see if Jacobs can soothe fantasy owners’ hurt feelings with a good performance against the Colts this afternoon.


