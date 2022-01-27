Former NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Raiders

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be interviewing for a head coaching opening.

According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to interview McDaniels later this week. It’s the only head coaching vacancy that McDaniels has been asked to interview for.

Several reports have listed McDaniels as the favorite to land the job. Former NFL executive Joe Banner predicted that McDaniels will land the job.

“I don’t believe Josh would take this interview if he wasn’t getting this job. Time will tell. I’m betting on Josh to Raiders,” Banner said.

I don’t believe Josh would take this interview if he wasn’t getting this job. Time will tell. I’m betting on Josh to Raiders — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 27, 2022

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr previously voiced his support for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

“I think we can all think that he’s the right guy,” Carr said of Bisaccia, via ESPN.com. “He’s proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I’m thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback … but with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together.”

However, it seems like the Raiders could be in the process of giving McDaniels this second – or third – head coaching opportunity.

Will McDaniels accept the job this time?