Former NFL GM: Raiders Should've Already Signed Colin Kaepernick

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up during a game against the Miami Dolphins on November 27, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines this week, bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders went well.

"On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed," Rapoport announced on Twitter. "The door is open."

During this Friday's edition of Get Up, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on the Raiders' interest in Kaepernick.

Tannenbaum applauded the Raiders for bringing in Kaepernick for a workout. However, he believes the team should've went a step further and signed him on the spot.

"I would've signed him, not just worked him out," Tannenbaum said. "I would've signed him. It tells me they have concerns about Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham as a backup. By signing him now, it'd give him about six weeks to get to know the playbook and get back into the NFL routine so when they hit training camp he's ready to go."

The Raiders have a proven quarterback on their roster in Derek Carr. The backup options behind him are a bit suspect though.

Kaepernick, 34, has more experience in the NFL than Mullens and Stidham. That being said, he has been out of the league since 2016.

Will the Raiders add Kaepernick to their quarterback room? We'll just have to wait and see.