Former Raiders Fullback Steve Smith Passed Away On Saturday

Former Penn State star and Raiders fullback Steve Smith passed away on Saturday. He was 57 years old.

Smith died on Saturday after a lengthy battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was an inspiration to many.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith, who valiantly battled Lou Gehrig’s Disease for two decades,” the team said in a statement. “Steve and his wife Chie are an inspiration, smiling every day while always working for a cure for ALS. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Chie, their children Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.” The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith, who valiantly battled Lou Gehrig’s Disease for two decades. » https://t.co/ChD7Dz785y pic.twitter.com/aNx1xihB0v — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 21, 2021 Steve Smith was known as one of the toughest fullbacks of his football generation. The Raiders released a special highlight mix of the former NFL fullback following his passing on Saturday. Take a look.

“He’s the toughest fullback I’ve ever seen.” Rest in peace to the great Steve Smith 🖤 pic.twitter.com/giM4IjGCTK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 21, 2021

Prior to his career in the NFL, Smith was a star for the Penn State Nittany Lions. He helped them win the 1986 national championship – the last championship Penn State won.

The Raiders took Smith in the third round of the 1987 NFL Draft. He proved to be the team’s lead blocker for running backs like Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson. You could argue Allen and Jackson wouldn’t have had quite the careers they had without Smith blocking for them.

In five seasons with the Raiders and two with the Seahawks, Smith had 1,627 yards and nine touchdowns.

We wish Smith’s family and friends all the best during this difficult time.