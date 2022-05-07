Ousted Raiders Exec Claims He Was Fired For Raising Concerns About Hostile Work Environment

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced in a statement that former interim president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the organization.

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," Raiders owner Mark Davis said. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The Raiders didn't provide a reason as to why Ventrelle was removed, which then led to a ton of speculation. However, it didn't take long for Ventrelle to share his side of the story.

In a statement submitted to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ventrelle said he was fired by the Raiders because he alerted the NFL that Davis ignored concerns about a hostile work environment within the team facility.

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President,” Ventrelle said. “I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.”

Ventrelle claims he confronted Davis about the work environment issues. Once he realized Davis wouldn't address them, Ventrelle took matters into his own hands.

“(He) did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern,” Ventrelle added. “Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns.”

Ventrelle started working for the Raiders in 2003. He was an executive vice president and general counsel before becoming the team's interim president in 2021.

The Raiders have not commented