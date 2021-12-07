Free Agent Will Compton Announces Who He’s Signing With

Free agent linebacker Will Compton has made his decision.

Compton hasn’t played a down this season. But NFL insider Field Yates reported on Tuesday that’s he’s received interest from multiple NFL teams.

“Free agent LB Will Compton is drawing interest from multiple teams and could be signing a deal as soon as today, per source. The Boy could be back in the league soon,” Yates reported on Tuesday.

Turns out, Yates was right. Compton has made his decision: he’s signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

I am signing with the Raiders, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 7, 2021

Talent has never been the question with Will Compton. Instead, he’s battled through plenty of injuries which have, in part, derailed his NFL career. He’s clearly optimistic he can stay healthy for the Raiders this season.

What a season it’s been in Vegas this year. It’s practically a miracle the Raiders are 6-6 and still have a shot at the playoffs. Compton could end up playing a key role for them down the stretch of the regular season.

The Raiders most recently suffered a tough loss to the Washington Football Team.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia discussed the defeat during his postgame press conference.

“We gotta come up with some plays somehow and find a way to make a play with people on us and find a way to make a throw even when we’re under duress,” Bisaccia said, via Raiders Maven on Fan Nation. “The highs have been pretty good and the lows have been very low.”

The Raiders face a must-win game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.