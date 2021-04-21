The Las Vegas Raiders have found themselves in some hot water over a controversial tweet the team made in reaction to the conviction of George Floyd’s killer.

On Wednesday, George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, released a statement in response. In a message shared with Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Floyd thanked the Raiders for their efforts to support the family and the fight for social justice.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Las Vegas Raiders organization and its leadership for their support of our family and for our nation’s ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for all,” Floyd said.

Floyd called on people to join together to continue the fight for social justice. He said that the verdict offered his family a chance to take their breath but recognized that the fight goes on.

“Now, more than ever, we must come together as one and continue on in this fight. For the first time in almost a year, our family has taken a breath. And I know that goes for so many across the nation and globe, as well. Let’s take this breath together in honor of my big brother who couldn’t. Let’s do it for George.

Statement from Philonise Floyd on #Raiders tweet yesterday pic.twitter.com/gbVtbrgVe4 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 21, 2021

George Floyd’s death last summer was one of several incidents that kicked off a wave of nationwide protests for social justice.

On Tuesday, the police officer who took his life, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty on all charges.

Just about every sports organization in America released statements standing in solidarity with those celebrating the conviction.

The fight for social justice may go on for years or decades to come. But for the family of George Floyd, Tuesday was a victory that they won’t take for granted.