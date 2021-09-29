4-Time NFL All-Pro Receives 6-Game Suspension

Gerald McCoy has been one of the most significant defensive forces in the NFL since entering the league just over a decade ago. Injuries have derailed his last few years, and he’s expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season after a Week 1 knee injury.

Today’s news adds insult to injury. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle has been handed down a six-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

The suspension will be served during his injured reserve stint, so in effect it doesn’t actually cost him any time. Still, no one wants that reputation pinned to their legacy. McCoy has responded to the suspension, saying that it stems from a medication he was prescribed to deal with a previous injury.

“I love the game of football and have nothing but respect for the players, fans, and this league. I’ve given my all to this game and worked my entire career to compete, train, and rehabilitate at a high level with integrity,” he writes. “It is with great disappointment that I recently learned I tested positive for a banned substance something I was prescribed to take to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury.”

“In no way would I ever intentionally take anything to help with performance or gain a competitive advantage. This was an honest mistake, but it’s something I take full responsibility for. I apologize to my family, the NFL, my teammates, and the fans and ask humbly for your forgiveness,” McCoy continued.

Gerald McCoy was the No. 3 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, making six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams (three First Teams) with the franchise from 2010-18. He moved on to the Carolina Panthers in 2019, and was set to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, before injuries ended his season prematurely.

This fall, he played just nine snaps before going down with a knee injury during his first game with the Las Vegas Raiders. Hopefully we’ll see him back and healthy next fall.

