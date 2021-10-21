HBO Sports Reporter Reveals What Jon Gruden Told Her

While Jon Gruden hasn’t spoke publicly in the 10 days following his resignation, the former Las Vegas Raiders coach hasn’t been totally quiet either.

According to longtime reporter Andrea Kremer, Gruden has spoken with a producer from HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. In a recent edition of the Real Sports Podcast, Kremer detailed how the HBO producer cold-called Gruden and struck gold.

“Maggie Burbank, who produced the story that we just did on Mark Davis, she actually called Gruden and he picked up the phone, much to I think her surprise,” Kremer said, via Pro Football Talk. “And he’s still in Las Vegas. . . . He says he’s letting the dust settle. He said, ‘People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years.’ He said, ‘The truth will come out.’ It’s certainly cryptic.”

Gruden stepped own as the coach of the Raiders last Monday after emails he sent including a racist trope and misogynistic and homophobic language were uncovered in the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

What “truth” is Gruden talking about here? It’s pretty obvious that he said what he said, so he can’t deny that it happened, though he seems to be arguing that the language he used in the emails isn’t representative of what he believes and stands for.

That argument probably won’t do much for him, but if the “truth” he mentions is alluding to other NFL figures saying unsavory things in the emails the league found, well that’s a little bit more juicy. Especially if Gruden intends to sue the NFL, which seems like a likely outcome.