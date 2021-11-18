Henry Ruggs Has Been Ordered To Appear In Court Again

As the criminal case against Henry Ruggs continues, the former NFL wide receiver has found himself in some trouble with the judge in his case.

According to KTNV in Las Vegas, a judge has ordered Ruggs to appear in court again after he failed to participate in a scheduled breathalyzer test. Attorneys for Ruggs appeared in court today to present their defense of the embattled wide receiver.

Ruggs is on bail but under house confinement as his case gets underway. But one of the conditions of his release is that he receiver four breathalyzer tests per day – one of which he reportedly missed.

Ruggs’ attorneys said that he missed one of those tests because the court-designated device was not working. They told the judge that Ruggs took an at-home test instead – which he passed.

But the judge has ordered that Ruggs must appear in court again on November 22.

Henry Ruggs was just ordered to show up in court next week … after a judge said the ex-Raiders star missed a required breath test. https://t.co/fGOSADZlTd — TMZ (@TMZ) November 17, 2021

Henry Ruggs is facing over 50 years in prison for DUI causing death and felony reckless driving.

Prosecutors recently added extra charges of driving under the influence causing substantial injury and misdemeanor gun possession.

Ruggs is accused of driving his Corvette at speeds around 156 miles per hour while intoxicated. Per the allegations, a woman died when he crashed the car.

The Raiders released Ruggs immediately and it’s doubtful that he’ll ever play in the NFL ever again even if acquitted.