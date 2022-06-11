Henry Ruggs' Lawyers Want Blood Alcohol Evidence From Fatal Crash Thrown Out

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last November, former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog. On Friday, the NFL world received an update on this case.

Ruggs' lawyers are asking a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows the former first-round pick's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit right before the crash occurred.

Per the Associated Press, Ruggs' defense team is arguing that police didn't have a "legal reason to ask a judge to authorize a warrant to obtain Ruggs' blood."

"True probable cause did not exist,'' attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a document submitted to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman. "The mere fact of Mr. Ruggs's involvement in a fatal vehicle collision does not, in itself, give rise to probable cause to believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol.''

This document states that a field sobriety test was not performed on Ruggs at the scene of the crash.

Russ, 23, faces a mandatory two years in state prison. He could face more than 50 years if he’s convicted.

In addition to the driving under the influence and reckless driving charges, Ruggs is being charged with misdemeanor gun possession.

A hearing regarding the evidence question that Ruggs' defense team brought up is scheduled for July 12.