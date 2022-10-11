Here's What Derek Carr Reportedly Said About Roughing Penalty

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer during Monday night's game against the Raiders. However, the replay showed that it was a routine hit on Derek Carr.

Every Chiefs fan at Arrowhead Stadium showered the officiating crew with boos because it was such a bad call.

In fact, it was such a mistake from the officials that Carr reportedly told Jones after the game that he has no idea how roughing the passer was called.

Carl Cheffers, the head referee for Monday night's game, said a flag was thrown because Jones landed on Carr with his full body weight.

Cheffers said Carr "gets full protection of all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight."

Jones, meanwhile, is confused as to how he can get after the quarterback without being penalized.

"How should I tackle people?" Jones told reporters. "How should I not roll on him? I'm trying my best. I'm 325 pounds, OK? What do you want me to do? I'm going full speed trying to get the quarterback.''

The NFL has a lot of work to do when it comes to cleaning up its officiating, that's for sure.