Horrifying Details Emerge From Crash Involving Henry Ruggs III

On Tuesday afternoon horrifying details emerged from the car accident involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs is facing over 50 years in prison for DUI causing death and felony reckless driving. The former first-round pick allegedly drove his Corvette at speeds around 156 miles per hour while intoxicated.

He struck another vehicle and caused the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. The manner of Tintor’s death was not known until this week.

According to a medical examiner, Tintor burned to death in the accident. She also suffered from smoke inhalation and several broken bones.

From ESPN:

Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, “died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2,” according to a statement from Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse that was released through a county spokesperson. “Other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs … left forearm and (chest),” the statement said. “The manner of her death was accidental.”

It’s a horrifying accident that seemingly gets worse with every new detail.

Ruggs remains on house arrest with strict conditions after posting $150,000 bail days after the accident. He has an ankle-wrapped GPS on one leg and an alcohol monitoring device on the other.