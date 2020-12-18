How Much Money Marcus Mariota Made After Taking Over For Derek Carr

Marcus Mariota probably wasn’t expecting to be thrust into action on Thursday Night Football. But he was forced into action with an injury to starter Derek Carr, and made off with a nice bonus because of it.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Mariota hit a lot of incentives by playing those final three quarters against the LA Chargers yesterday. Per the report, he earned a $200,000 bonus for playing 60-percent of snaps in a game, and a $625,000 increase to his base salary to boot.

Had he led the Las Vegas Raiders to a win rather than a 30-27 loss, his bonus would have jumped to $375,000. But that still allowed him to pocket well over $800,000 from a single night’s work.

Mariota went 17 of 28 for 226 yards and a touchdown along with 88 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Not bad for a backup quarterback thrust into action and without his offensive coordinator and fastest wide receiver.

If Marcus Mariota plays more than 60% of the snaps in any game this year, he earns a $200K incentive. With a win, that number jumps to $325K. Additionally, by playing in 60% of the snaps in a game, his base salary increases by $625K in 2021. Nearly $1M to make tonight. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 18, 2020

But the former No. 2 overall draft pick has a lot of work to do regain the reputation that made him such a great prospect out of Oregon in 2015. In his five years with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota went just 29-32, and was benched in the middle of last season. His replacement, Ryan Tannehill, promptly led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game while Mariota was let go.

Marcus Mariota isn’t exactly hurting for money right now of course. He made off with over $45 million in five years with the Tennessee Titans.

But it’s still nice to see him inching his way back to respectability in the NFL.