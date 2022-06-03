Hunter Renfrow Gives First Impression Of Davante Adams

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Oakland Raiders is congratulated by Derek Carr #4 and Darren Waller #83 after he caught the winning touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders should have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL this upcoming season. Davante Adams has been a star for several years, whereas Hunter Renfrow is coming into his own.

In an effort to build some chemistry this offseason, Adams and Renfrow are spending time together on the golf course.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Renfrow gave a glowing review of his new teammate.

"I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him," Renfrow said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He’s been so good for so long and just to see him every day and the way he works, whether he feels good or not, it’s kind of uncommon from a superstar, to be honest. He’s very, very consistent. That’s really what I’ve taken from him."

Last season, Renfrow had 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Those are impressive numbers, especially since he was the No. 1 wideout for the Raiders.

With Adams in the fold, Renfrow won't have nearly as much pressure on him. That could lead, in theory, lead to better production this fall.

Considering he's entering the final year of his rookie contract, Renfrow would really benefit from another Pro Bowl season.