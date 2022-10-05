Hunter Renfrow Returns To Practice: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been out since Week 2 due to a concussion. That being said, he returned to practice on Wednesday.

Renfrow, who suffered a concussion against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 18, was wearing a non-contact helmet cap at practice.

The Raiders have not yet announced if Renfrow will suit up for Monday night's game against the Chiefs. The fact that he's back at practice is a good sign though.

Unsurprisingly, Raiders fans are glad that Renfrow is nearing a return to the gridiron.

"The slot god is back," one fan said.

"Need him for Kansas City," another fan tweeted.

"Hope they're just being extra cautious with him," a Raiders fan wrote. "Gonna need him for Monday."

Prior to suffering a concussion, Renfrow had 10 catches for 80 yards in the team's first two games.

Renfrow was a Pro Bowl receiver in 2021, hauling in 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Raiders would love for Renfrow to revert to his 2021 form once he returns to the starting lineup.