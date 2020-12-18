Injury Update For Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of AFC West foes.

During the first meeting between these two teams, the Raiders won by a final score of 31-26. Las Vegas entered as the slight favorite in tonight’s game, but that may have just changed.

The Raiders struggled to move the ball on their first drive of the game. Los Angeles took advantage, scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the night.

Las Vegas, down 7-0, put together a nice drive getting deep into Chargers territory. On a third and goal play, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr raced out of the pocket and towards the sideline.

As he did, it appeared that Carr pulled his groin. The veteran quarterback immediately grabbed at his groin as he limped out of bounds.

Just a few minutes after he suffered the injury, the Raiders announced Carr is questionable to return with a groin injury.

Derek Carr (groin) is QUESTIONABLE to return. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 18, 2020

Before he left the contest, Carr completed 3-of-6 passes for 53 yards. For now, though it looks like he’ll be out for at least the first half and potentially the entire game.

That means the Raiders will turn to former Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The former Oregon star is one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the league and he’ll have the chance to prove that contract tonight.