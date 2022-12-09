Injury Update For Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Earlier: Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs headed to the locker room moments ago with an apparent hand injury.

According to the Raiders, Jacobs is questionable to return. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports he went to have his hand X-rayed.

Prior to getting injured, Jacobs was having a solid performance. He has rushed for 73 yards on 19 carries and scored what is the only touchdown of the game so far on a one-yard run in the first quarter.

Jacobs also caught one pass for eight yards. Rookie Zamir White has been filling in for him since he left the game.

Las Vegas (5-7) needs a win over the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams tonight to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. The Raiders currently lead 13-3 in the third quarter.

Update: Jacobs has returned to the game.