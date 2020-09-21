Injury Update For Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

The Spun

Henry Ruggs runs with the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders should have rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs available for their first home game in the desert tonight.

Ruggs injured his knee during the first half of Vegas’ Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. He appeared hampered while playing through it in the second half and was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report entering tonight’s game.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Ruggs is expected to play. Las Vegas picked the Alabama speedster with the 12th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ruggs caught three passes for 55 yards in his NFL debut against Carolina last week.

While Ruggs will apparently play tonight, the Raiders’ opponent, the New Orleans Saints, will be without star wideout Michael Thomas.

Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been declared out for Monday evening.

The Raiders and Saints will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN. This will be our first look at Las Vegas’ brand-new stadium.


