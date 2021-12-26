Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr looks to be banged up against the Broncos.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Carr was taken to the medical tent and had his left shoulder looking at.

Even though it was looked at, Carr was able to return which means backup Nathan Peterman will stay on the sideline.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is in the medical tent getting his left shoulder looked at. Nathan Peterman is the next man up if he's not available for the next drive. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021

This is a game that both Las Vegas and Denver need in order to get into the playoffs. Both are currently 7-7 and this looks to be a game that’s going to go down to the wire.

The Raiders currently have a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter and Carr is responsible for one of those two touchdowns. He had a touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow in the second quarter which opened the scoring for the game.

Peyton Barber has the other touchdown and currently is up to 22 total rushing yards.

You can view the rest of this game on CBS.