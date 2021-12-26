The Spun

Injury Update For Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr looks to be banged up against the Broncos.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Carr was taken to the medical tent and had his left shoulder looking at.

Even though it was looked at, Carr was able to return which means backup Nathan Peterman will stay on the sideline.

This is a game that both Las Vegas and Denver need in order to get into the playoffs. Both are currently 7-7 and this looks to be a game that’s going to go down to the wire.

The Raiders currently have a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter and Carr is responsible for one of those two touchdowns. He had a touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow in the second quarter which opened the scoring for the game.

Peyton Barber has the other touchdown and currently is up to 22 total rushing yards.

You can view the rest of this game on CBS.

