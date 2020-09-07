Injury Update For Raiders Quarterback Marcus Mariota

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will begin the season on injured reserve, the team announced Monday evening.

Mariota and rookie linebacker Tanner Muse have been placed on IR and will have to miss at least the first three weeks of games. Nathan Peterman, who recently restructured his contract, will serve as the backup to Derek Carr while Mariota is on the mend.

The Raiders also signed former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer to the practice squad for additional depth.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mariota is dealing with a strained pectoral muscle, which has hampered his ability to practice.

Marcus Mariota has been dealing with pec strain, one that has severely limited him in practice. The hope is the time away helps. https://t.co/ewO1wYNWE6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2020

Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Raiders during free agency in March. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota lost his starting role in Tennessee last season to Ryan Tannehill.

While Carr is entrenched as the starter, Las Vegas obviously views Mariota as a valuable asset, so the hope is that he’ll be able to recover quickly and rejoin the active roster.

For his career, Mariota has passed for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 touchdowns in 63 games.

The Raiders will open up the 2020 season at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.