Jaguars Owner Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Decision To Resign

A closeup of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wearing a black visor.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Jon Gruden era came to an end for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, as he resigned from his role as the head coach due to disturbing and insensitive remarks he made in 2011.

Gruden informed his staff that he’s stepping down on Monday. This decision came shortly after a bombshell report from the New York Times emerged. The report uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league.

Since this is such shocking news, several people around the NFL have been asked about Gruden’s decision to step down this Tuesday. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan shared his thoughts on the situation while at the World Congress of Sports.

Khan kept his response short and to the point, saying “I think it was definitely the right choice for the coach to resign.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also asked about Gruden stepping down as the head coach of the Raiders. Unlike Khan, he didn’t really say if it was the right move.

“I don’t have anything I would want to express there one way or the other,” Jones said. “I know that from the standpoint of contribution, I know that we are all accountable to even a, if you will, a fleeting or minor part of our actions. We are all accountable to those. But that’s about all I want to comment on it.”

Jones and Khan won’t be the only NFL owners asked about Gruden’s decision this week, that’s for sure.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.