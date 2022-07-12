Jamarcus Russell Is Trending Following His 'Bust' Admission

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: JaMarcus Russell #2 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before playing the New York Giants on October 11, 2009 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

JaMarcus Russell is pulling no punches about his NFL career.

The former No. 1 overall pick appeared on "The Pivot" podcast recently to discuss his professional flameout, among other topics.

When asked point-blank by Ryan Clark if he considers himself to be the "biggest" bust n NFL history, Russell did not hold back.

"I say, I must have been the best to be the biggest," Russell said. "If you're going to call me a bust, put the biggest on that motherf----r."

Russell went on to say that being labeled a bust "doesn't bother me" and "doesn't apply to nothing" that he and his family have going on currently.

Russell was picked first overall by the Oakland Raiders out of LSU in 2007. In three years with the team, he played in 31 games with 25 starts while throwing for 4,083 yards, 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

He's been honest in the past about his struggles both on and off the field, and this podcast appearance was just the latest example of that candidness.

It's also good to hear that Russell seems to be at peace with how his life has turned out.

“I’m doing well and I’m living life,” he said, via Touchdown Wire. “Keep me in your prayers and I’ll keep you in mine. I don’t want for nothing. I haven’t for a long time and it’s going to stay that way. I might have played three years, but those three years are going to cover a lifetime and more.

“My pivot was after football, to becoming a human being again. You have to recalibrate that. I’m still working on becoming a better person day-by-day.”