Jason Witten Addresses His Plans For The 2021 Season

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten will make history on Sunday when he plays in his 271st career game, the most ever by a player at his position.

Now, the question remains whether or not it will be his final appearance in the NFL. After retiring following the 2017 season, Witten returned to the Dallas Cowboys last year before playing his first season with a new team in Las Vegas this fall.

The 38-year-old said today that he still hasn’t made up his mind regarding his future yet.

“I’ve always been a firm believer to focus on the task at hand. I’ll take some time, really just give myself some organic time to reflect and think through it,” Witten said during his Wednesday media session. “Certainly I know where I’m at in my career. But regardless, it’s been a great experience out here in Las Vegas with the Raiders, firs class organization. The players, the coaching staff, the management — they’ve earned my respect. Coach Gruden, I know we came up short this year, but I was proud to be a part of the football team. I’ll take some time after this season to figure that out.”

Witten has appeared in all 15 games this season as the Raiders’ No. 2 tight end. He’s registered only 13 receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Las Vegas will close out its 2020 season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

