Jason Witten Has Made A Decision On His NFL Future

jason witten looks onto the court before a basketball gameDALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game between the Loyola Ramblers and Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jason Witten is reportedly retiring from football for a second time, and this time it looks like it is for good.

Witten is stepping away from the game after a 17-year career, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. He’ll sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys in March to officially retire as a member of the organization.

Witten played 15 seasons in Dallas from 2003-17 before retiring and going into broadcasting during the 2018 campaign. He returned to football in 2019 with the Cowboys before playing one season in Vegas this fall.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Witten finishes his career with 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns.

In his final NFL season, Witten appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making seven starts as the team’s No. 2 tight end. He caught 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Witten will eventually find his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. In the meantime, we wish him the best in retirement and salute him on a tremendous career.


