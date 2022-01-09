Jay Glazer Suggests Raiders Could Make Blockbuster Coach Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of several teams that will be looking for a new head coach this offseason. They are expected to explore several options for the role.

FOX’s Jay Glazer thinks they could even try to trade for a coach. During his weekly pregame segment earlier today, Glazer said he thinks the Raiders want to make a splashy hire, even if that means trading for an established winner.

“I think the Raiders would love to go and still perhaps get a rock star,” Glazer said. “Maybe even look to trade for somebody. A Mike Tomlin or Sean Payton. Something along those lines.”

The coaching firing carousel began this AM w the firing of Vic Fangio. It’s just the start. Here is my coaching forecast and what you need to know of who’s safe, on the hot seat and still in flux as well as an extensive guide to candidates to fill those jobs. pic.twitter.com/4QRxArTTz5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 9, 2022

So far, one of the names we’ve heard linked to the opening in Vegas is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. That would certainly qualify as a “rock star” type of hire, and it wouldn’t require any more compensation than money.

But trading for Tomlin or Payton? That would be a major move by Raiders owner Mark Davis, one that would put the league on notice.

The odds of it happening seem slim though. The Steelers are still happy with Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh, and we hear these kind of trade whispers about Payton seemingly every year.

They never wind up going anywhere.