Jay Gruden Would Be “Shocked’ If Raiders Trade Derek Carr

Derek Carr is the latest quarterback to be mentioned in trade rumors this year. Despite putting up great numbers for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season, it’s possible the second-round pick gets moved if Jon Gruden finds an upgrade.

One thing about Gruden is that he’s not afraid to make a bold decision. Just look at his recent draft history with Mike Mayock, as they selected Clelin Ferrell and Damon Arnette way higher than people expected.

Trading away an established quarterback would be a bit more controversial, especially since Carr threw for 4,103 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. That being said, Jay Gruden, the younger brother of Jon, doesn’t think Las Vegas will ship out Carr.

Jay admit that he never knows what to expect with Jon in an interview with The Athletic, but he added that he’d be shocked to see Carr on the move this offseason.

“I never know what Jon’s gonna do. But I’d be shocked, really,” Gruden told The Athletic, via ProFootballTalk. “The way that Derek played this year, I don’t know why he’d want to get rid of him. But who knows, if there’s another guy out there that they really, really like, it is a business at the end of the day. You got to think about not only the year coming up but the future five, six, seven years. Jon’s going to be there for the next six, seven years so he’s got to think about that as well.”

At $19 million per year, Carr’s contract has to be one of the biggest bargains in the NFL. It’s rare to have a productive quarterback who costs that little unless they’re on a rookie deal.

Carr is under contract through the 2022 season, so the Raiders would be wise to retain him.

The only way Gruden should entertain trading Carr is in the event he can land Deshaun Watson. All hands would need to be on deck in that scenario.

Buckle up, NFL fans. This offseason is going to feature an intense quarterback carousel, and Carr might just be a part of it.

