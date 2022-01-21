Jim Caldwell Reportedly Declined Interview Requests From 2 NFL Teams

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has already been on a few interviews for this year’s cycle. However, it’s worth noting that he reportedly turned down a pair of interview requests.

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are reporting that Caldwell declined requests from the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

The belief is that Caldwell is in the mix for job openings in Chicago and Jacksonville. If he’s confident he’ll be offered one of those jobs, it would make sense for him to just zero in on these two teams.

“According to multiple sources, the Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request to interview him, and he declined both requests,” Fowler and Graziano wrote, via ESPN. “This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he’s in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and already is reaching out to candidates for his staff.”

Overall, Caldwell has a 62-50 record as a head coach in the NFL. He led the Lions to the playoffs twice in a four-year span before being fired.

Caldwell would give an NFL team like the Bears or Jaguars some much-needed stability. Not only would he be a steady presence in the locker room, he would help develop their young quarterback.

