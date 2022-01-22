Look: Jim Caldwell Says He Didn’t Decline Interviews With 2 NFL Teams

On Friday, a report from ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano stated that former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell turned down a pair of interview opportunities.

“According to multiple sources, the Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request to interview him, and he declined both requests,” Fowler and Graziano wrote, via ESPN. “This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he’s in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and already is reaching out to candidates for his staff.”

On Saturday morning, Caldwell responded to this report. The former Detroit Lions head coach said he did not decline interviews with the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.

“I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas,” Caldwell wrote in his statement. “Those reports are not true. I have profound respect for both organizations and for the Wilf and Davis families and I did not decline any opportunity to interview with them.”

I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas. Those reports are not true (Full statement below). pic.twitter.com/lX6RNZLehz — Jim Caldwell (@JimCaldwell_NFL) January 22, 2022

Caldwell is a well-respected coach who has had success everywhere he’s been. This type of statement proves why he’s considered a class act.

Over the course of his coaching career in the NFL, Caldwell has a 62-50 record. He had success with the Lions before being fired.

While there’s a chance Caldwell could end up on the Chicago Bears or Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s too early in this year’s coaching carousel to tell.