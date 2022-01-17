Jim Harbaugh Is The Listed Favorite For 1 NFL Job

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently the favorite to get the Raiders head-coaching job, despite not interviewing yet.

It’s unknown if Harbaugh will even interview for the position since he seems comfortable with Michigan, but he’s still the odds-on favorite to get the gig.

Rich Bisaccia, who was the interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned, is next on the list, followed by Doug Pederson and Mike Tomlin of the Steelers.

#Raiders coach odds per @SportsBettingAG:

Jim Harbaugh 2-1

Bisaccia 5-2

Doug Pederson 5-1

Mike Tomlin 7-1

Dabo Swinney 8-1

Byron Leftwich 10-1

David Shaw 10-1

Eric Bieniemy 10-1

Sean Payton 10-1

Todd Bowles 10-1

Brian Daboll 14-1

Joe Brady 16-1

Nathaniel Hackett 20-1

Lane! 100-1 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 17, 2022

The Tomlin one doesn’t seem to have a lot of merits since he has no interest in leaving the Steelers. The Steelers also aren’t likely to fire him after he led them to the playoffs this year.

Bisaccia could definitely get the job after he became the first interim head coach since 2012 to lead a team to the playoffs.

That said, general manager Mike Mayock is likely to do a full search that will have multiple candidates interview.

If the Raiders are able to pull Harbaugh from Michigan, it would be quite the coup.