Joey Bosa Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

Following the Chargers‘ win over the Raiders on Oct. 4, Joey Bosa made an interesting comment about Derek Carr and the way he handles pressure.

Bosa told reporters during his postgame press conference that hitting Carr early and often was the key to victory. That’s because Carr apparently “shuts down” after getting hit early in the game.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said. “And you saw on (Christian Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player … but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”

With the Chargers and Raiders set to face off this Sunday night, Bosa has revisited his previous comments about Carr.

Instead of doubling down on this stance, Bosa has decided to compliment Carr.

“I’m a fan of him. I think we get along,” Bosa told reporters, via Gilbert Manzano. “I was just pointing out something that I noticed. When he gets pressured, he seems to shut down a little bit. Seems like a lot of quarterbacks do that. … He’s one of the top passers in the league.”

Bosa is making sure he doesn’t give Carr any bulletin board material for this weekend’s game.

Carr, meanwhile, made it clear that he thinks highly of Bosa.

“I think the world of Joey,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think the part we missed, he said I was a great player and a great dude. I think we should talk about that stuff instead of the negative stuff because I think the world of him.”

We’ll see Bosa and Carr in action on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.